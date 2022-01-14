Missing A Package? Local News Crew Discovers Stolen Packages ‘As Far As The Eye Can See’ On Train Tracks

A Los Angeles news crew discovered a plethora of stolen packages on the train tracks at Lincoln Heights, according to a video posted Thursday to Twitter.

John Schreiber, a photojournalist for CBS Los Angeles, shared the video to his personal Twitter feed.

“Keep hearing of train burglaries in LA on the scanner so went to #LincolnHeights to see it all,” Schreiber wrote. “And…there’s looted packages as far as the eye can see. Amazon packages, @UPS boxes, unused Covid tests, fishing lures, epi pens. Cargo containers left busted open on trains. @CBSLA.”

WATCH:

Keep hearing of train burglaries in LA on the scanner so went to #LincolnHeights to see it all. And… there’s looted packages as far as the eye can see. Amazon packages, @UPS boxes, unused Covid tests, fishing lures, epi pens. Cargo containers left busted open on trains. @CBSLA pic.twitter.com/JvNF4UVy2K — John Schreiber (@johnschreiber) January 13, 2022

Schreiber also posted a series of follow-up tweets with additional footage of the stolen packages, noting that UPS bags are “especially sought after” by thieves, according to his conversations with law enforcement. In addition, Schreiber obtained a package from REI and typed in its UPS tracking number, which listed the package as being “delayed.”

This opened package from @REI destined for Bainbridge Island, WA was taken off a train. Typing in the @UPS tracking # and it obviously lists it as “delayed.” We found lots of opened packages bound for the Northwest along this section of tracks. pic.twitter.com/dO82QoJhTT — John Schreiber (@johnschreiber) January 13, 2022

Schreiber’s video has been viewed 2.6 million times as of Friday morning.

Inflation and supply chain issues have plagued the U.S. for several months. Inflation has reached the highest level since 1982, with an 0.6% increase among food and energy prices in December. (RELATED: Expect Inflation, Supply Shortages To Last Well Into 2022, Economists Say)

In addition, mail delivery issues continue, with residents in Illinois citing COVID and staffing shortages as being responsible for delays, according to ABC 7 Eyewitness News. Residents in Washington state, Minnesota, and Iowa have reported similar issues.