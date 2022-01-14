Grand Jury Indicts Baltimore Chief Prosecutor Marilyn Mosby For Alleged Perjury, Making False Statements On Loan Applications

A federal grand jury indicted the State Attorney for Baltimore on Thursday on four charges, including perjury for allegedly claiming a COVID-19 hardship on loan applications to withdraw $90,000 from her retirement account.

Marilyn J. Mosby faces two counts of perjury and two counts of making false statements after allegedly making two separate withdrawals totaling $90,000 to purchase two vacation homes in Florida, according to CNN.

Despite an increase of $10,000 in salary, Mosby indicated that she had experienced “adverse financial consequences” due to COVID-19 and thus needed to draw funds from her retirement account without a tax penalty under the CARES Act, according to the indictment. (RELATED: Criminals Stole Almost $100 Billion In COVID-19 Relief Payments, Secret Service Says)

Political leaders in Baltimore and across the state were reluctant to react publicly Friday to news of the city’s top prosecutor being indicted, responding with commitments to double down on work and not let the charges become a distraction.https://t.co/KVgT4it6Ab — The Baltimore Sun (@baltimoresun) January 14, 2022

The indictment also indicates that Mosby secured mortgages for the two vacation homes, totaling over $900,000 in 2020 and 2021, but failed to disclose in the mortgage applications that she owed $45,000 in federal back taxes.

In order to receive a lower mortgage rate, Mosby allegedly claimed that one of the homes would be her primary residence. According to the indictment, she had met with a vacation home management company to rent out the house the week before, CNN reported.

JUST IN: A. Scott Bolden, attorney for Baltimore City’s top prosecutor Marilyn Mosby, issues blistering statement following the federal indictment, criticizing the US Attorney’s Office for the investigation. @FOXBaltimore pic.twitter.com/Qn57S16vMs — Mikenzie Frost (@MikenzieFrost) January 13, 2022

A. Scott Bolden, Mosby’s attorney, vowed to fight the charges “vigorously” and argued that they were “rooted in personal, political and racial animus five months from [Mosby’s] election.”

Mosby maintained that she did not lie on her applications or “defraud” anyone stating, “We are now five months from my next election, and this indictment is merely a preliminary ploy by my political adversaries to unseat me,” according to WJZ Baltimore.

Mosby added that she believes that since she announced charges against six police officers for the killing of Freddie Gray, she has had a “target on her back.” (RELATED: Marilyn Mosby Slams Police Investigators, Baltimore Judge In Fiery Press Conference)

Mosby was one of many left-wing prosecutors backed by billionaire mega-donor George Soros. (RELATED: ‘We Will Not Prosecute’: Left-Wing Prosecutors, Many Backed By Soros Cash, Implement Soft-On-Crime Policies Across America)

Mosby’s initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Baltimore has not yet been scheduled. If convicted, she faces a maximum of five years in federal prison for each perjury count and up to 30 years for the counts of making false mortgage applications, according to WJZ Baltimore.