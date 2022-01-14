Megan Fox Steps Out In Black Dress With Almost Entire Center Missing For Italy Fashion Show

Megan Fox definitely got everyone’s attention when she stepped out in a dress with almost the entire center missing for a fashion show in Italy.

The 35-year-old actress stunned in the long-sleeve cutout netted black dress with a mini skirt and scoop out portion in the middle complete with a black net bustier. She was joined by her fiance, rapper Machine Gun Kelly on their way to The Dolce And Gabbana Showroom in Milan.

The pictures were shared by Splash News and posted on the outlet on Friday.

She completed the jaw-dropping look with loose hair, a black animal-print trench coat and black sandal high heels.

To say she looked incredible would be a serious understatement.

The "Jennifer's Body" hitmaker often wows at various events.