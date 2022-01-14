Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Olivia Culpo Says She Was Told To ‘Cover Up’ Before Boarding Plane

Olivia Culpo said she was told she couldn’t board a plane to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and had to “cover up” her outfit.

“Olivia and I are going to Cabo and look at her outfit,” the 29-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model’s Instagram Story said, sharing comments from her sister Aurora Culpo. The post was noted by People magazine in a piece published Friday. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Stunned Fans On Instagram)

Her post included a picture of the swimsuit model wearing a black sport bra, biker shorts, a cardigan and face mask. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Most Head-Turning Models On Instagram)

American Airlines orders Olivia Culpo to put some clothes on before a flight to Cabo & it was boyfriend Christian McCaffrey to the rescue: https://t.co/fXeuozWSfp — OutKick (@Outkick) January 14, 2022

“She looks cute,” Aurora Culpo’s post read. “She looks appropriate. No. They call her up to the desk and tell her that she needs to put a blouse on, otherwise she can’t get on the plane. Tell me is that not so f—– up.”

Olivia Culpo continued to share comments from her sister on her social media page, including a post titled, “Get kicked off @americanair starter kit.” It included an image of what the swimsuit model was wearing before she was told she couldn’t board the plane.

Former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo told to cover up by American Airlines or be banned from flight https://t.co/Sp3shTrTkC — The Independent (@Independent) January 14, 2022

Another picture showed Olivia Culpo wearing an oversized grey sweatshirt. The final photo showed the swimsuit model’s boyfriend, Carolina Panthers’ Christian McCaffrey, with his arms tucked into a white T-shirt.

The message with the snap read, “When you freeze bc ur lady dress inappropriate AF. Exactly how Jack from the titanic died. LMAO.”

Olivia Culpo asked by American Airlines to ‘put on a blouse’ before flight https://t.co/8PSsq5Mebt pic.twitter.com/yK749g8twC — New York Post (@nypost) January 14, 2022

The magazine said it reached out to the airline who informed the outlet it had no further comment.