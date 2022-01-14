Heavy Snow Expected To Hit Major Region Of Country

A winter storm is forming in the Plains and Midwest as of Friday, and it is expected to travel east across Mississippi and the Tennessee River Valley, delivering snow, icy rain and frigid temperatures to the East Coast on Saturday, multiple sources reported.

Huge amounts of snow are expected to fall in the Appalachians, while a mix of icy rain and snow is expected to fall in North and South Carolina, according to Fox News. Snow is also expected in major northeast cities and New England. (RELATED: Thousands Of Drivers Stuck On Major Highway For 15+ Hours Due To Tractor-Trailer Accident, Icy Roads)

A large winter storm will bring widespread snow, sleet, and freezing rain to a large portion of the eastern third of the country beginning Saturday night. Significant impacts due to snow are likely, and damaging freezing rain is possible in the Piedmont of the Carolinas. pic.twitter.com/U2DLV9la22 — NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) January 14, 2022

“We’re talking about an icy mix for the Charlotte area,” First Warn forecaster Larry Sprinkle said, WCNC Charlotte reported. “It’s definitely going to happen.”

The National Weather Center issued a winter storm warning in parts of the South, Appalachians and interior Northeast, according to the Weather Channel.

Southwest Airlines issued a travel advisory for Friday and Saturday for parts of the Midwest, saying it would waive fees for changed flights in airports in Des Moines, Iowa, Kansas City, Missouri, Minneapolis, Omaha, Nebraska, and St. Louis.

