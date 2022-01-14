US

Heavy Snow Expected To Hit Major Region Of Country

Snow Storm

Image for illustration purposes only (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images)

Harry Wilmerding Contributor
A winter storm is forming in the Plains and Midwest as of Friday, and it is expected to travel east across Mississippi and the Tennessee River Valley, delivering snow, icy rain and frigid temperatures to the East Coast on Saturday, multiple sources reported.

Huge amounts of snow are expected to fall in the Appalachians, while a mix of icy rain and snow is expected to fall in North and South Carolina, according to Fox News. Snow is also expected in major northeast cities and New England. (RELATED: Thousands Of Drivers Stuck On Major Highway For 15+ Hours Due To Tractor-Trailer Accident, Icy Roads)

“We’re talking about an icy mix for the Charlotte area,” First Warn forecaster Larry Sprinkle said, WCNC Charlotte reported. “It’s definitely going to happen.”

The National Weather Center issued a winter storm warning in parts of the South, Appalachians and interior Northeast, according to the Weather Channel.

Southwest Airlines issued a travel advisory for Friday and Saturday for parts of the Midwest, saying it would waive fees for changed flights in airports in Des Moines, Iowa, Kansas City, Missouri, Minneapolis, Omaha, Nebraska, and St. Louis.

