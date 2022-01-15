The Bengals Beat The Raiders 26-19, Win Their First Playoff Game In 31 Years

The Cincinnati Bengals have won their first playoff game in more than three decades.

The Bengals beat the Raiders 26-19 Saturday night to win their first playoff game in 31 years, and the final seconds of the game were full of suspense. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

On fourth and goal, Derek Carr threw an interception and that sealed the victory for the Bengals. You can watch the Bengals win the game below.

What an absolutely incredible ending to a great game. Football fans love suspense and we love when games come down to the final moments.

Derek Carr throwing for the end zone to tie it up on Las Vegas’ final offensive play and instead getting picked off is what this sport is all about!

Also, all the credit in the world to Joe Burrow and the Bengals. Cincy has been desperate for a great football team for a very long time.

They’ve been a joke for decades, but Burrow shocked the franchise back to life. Now, they have their first playoff win in my lifetime!

In my lifetime, folks! If that’s not awesome, I don’t know what is!

Mood in Cincinnati 😂 Bengals get their first playoff win in 31 years pic.twitter.com/Lv9TpQm5IH — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 16, 2022

