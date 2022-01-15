Tickets To The Buffalo Bills/New England Patriots Playoff Game Are Shockingly Cheap

Tickets to the Bills/Patriots game Saturday night are surprisingly cheap.

The AFC East rivals will face off in Buffalo in the Wild Card round at 8:15 EST on CBS, but fans wanting to attend the game won't have to break the bank to get in.

As of Saturday morning, fans hoping to go to the game can get a ticket for as cheap as $47 before taxes and fees.

Yes, you can attend an NFL playoff game for the cost of two cases of Miller Lite!

I’m legit stunned that tickets are so cheap to an NFL playoff game. Again, you can get into the Bills/Patriots game in Buffalo for $47!

It’s a mind-bogglingly low number. You can’t even go to most regular season games for that price. Yet, you can get into one of the most hyped playoff games of the season.

I truly do not understand why there are so many cheap tickets available. Is it because of the weather? Is it because people don’t expect it to be a good game?

There’s truly no obvious answer.

What I do know is that if you’re in Buffalo, you should scoop up some tickets. I’m not sure you’ll ever have the chance to attend a playoff game at a cheaper price in the coming years. Get them while they’re hot!