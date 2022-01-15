ESPN Star Sam Ponder Disappears From ‘NFL Countdown’ Without Explanation

ESPN star Sam Ponder disappeared Saturday from “NFL Countdown” without explanation.

During the broadcast ahead of the Wild Card round games starting, Ponder disappeared from the set and was replaced by Adam Schefter, according to someone with knowledge of the broadcast. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

While her absence didn’t generate huge waves online, it certainly didn’t go unnoticed among fans on social media.

Yeah, just something — “Sam Ponder had to leave.” Be vague but don’t pretend like nothing happened is weird. — Madison (@levineps) January 15, 2022

Why wasn’t @samponder at the table at the end of @ESPNNFL #Countdown? — Thank God for the Caps! (stole the pic!) (@Angry_Pete_) January 15, 2022

Hopefully, Ponder’s unexplained absence isn’t related to anything serious. Whenever anyone just disappears during a show, speculation runs rampant.

It’s smart to wait for the facts to come out before allowing your imagination to go crazy. The last thing you want to do is spread rumors that aren’t based in fact.

What happened to @samponder ☹️? — Michael Alfred (@mbells05) January 15, 2022

I think I speak for fans everywhere when I say we all hope it’s not a serious situation and Ponder is back to her usual spot ASAP.

The last thing anyone wants to see is someone struggle with a serious issue.

@samponder I was in and out of the show today but you were there then you were not. Hope all is ok — Adam Wolmer (@sethadam27) January 15, 2022

I have reached out to ESPN, and will update you all with any information they pass on.