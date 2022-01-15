Editorial

ESPN Star Sam Ponder Disappears From ‘NFL Countdown’ Without Explanation

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JULY 26: Sunday NFL Countdown Host Sam Ponder of 'ESPN's Sunday's NFL Countdown' speaks onstage during the ESPN portion of the 2017 Summer Television Critics Association Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on July 26, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

ESPN star Sam Ponder disappeared Saturday from “NFL Countdown” without explanation.

During the broadcast ahead of the Wild Card round games starting, Ponder disappeared from the set and was replaced by Adam Schefter, according to someone with knowledge of the broadcast. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

While her absence didn’t generate huge waves online, it certainly didn’t go unnoticed among fans on social media.

Hopefully, Ponder’s unexplained absence isn’t related to anything serious. Whenever anyone just disappears during a show, speculation runs rampant.

It’s smart to wait for the facts to come out before allowing your imagination to go crazy. The last thing you want to do is spread rumors that aren’t based in fact.

I think I speak for fans everywhere when I say we all hope it’s not a serious situation and Ponder is back to her usual spot ASAP.

The last thing anyone wants to see is someone struggle with a serious issue.

I have reached out to ESPN, and will update you all with any information they pass on.