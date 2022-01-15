Hawaii Football Coach Todd Graham Resigns

Todd Graham is no longer the head football coach of the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors.

The university announced late Friday night that Graham had resigned as the head football coach at Hawaii. The decision comes after multiple alleged issues within the program, including a shockingly high number of players transferring. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Graham resigns as UH head football coach; the search for a new head coach begins immediately 🔗 https://t.co/XBNjc65e7K pic.twitter.com/AyNSWWQyf3 — Hawaii Football (@HawaiiFootball) January 15, 2022

Hawaii AD David Matlin released the following statement late Friday night:

Todd informed me of his decision to resign. We enjoyed many successes under his leadership even as he faced pandemic conditions, the withdrawal of Aloha Stadium, and the prohibition of any fans for nearly all his time with us. Todd’s tireless efforts as a coach have made a positive impact on many student-athletes. We have talked at length, and it is clear he has taken this action so that the football program can thrive moving forward.

Once more and more allegations of issues started leaking out, it really did look like it was only a matter of time before Graham was going to be gone.

Remember, there was a state senate hearing about the state of the football program. Whenever that happens, you know things are going off the rails.

further adds Graham said “Hawaii is a third world country…” for not having Dr. Pepper in the vending machines. Reveals further vulgar language of calling players a word that I will not tweet…but you can guess. — Keith Demolder (@KeithDemolder) January 8, 2022

Now, Graham has resigned, and that means he won’t get the remaining $2.4 million on his deal, according to Brett McMurphy.

I would love to know whether or not this resignation was truly voluntary or if he was forced out. Hard to imagine anyone willingly leaves millions on the table.

Todd Graham resigned at Hawaii last night, so he will not receive $2.4 million for the final 3 years of his 5-year contract. Aloha June Jones? — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) January 15, 2022

We’ll see who Hawaii lands on as their next head coach, but it’s clear that the program needs a major reset.