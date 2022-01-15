Politics

New Virginia AG Fires 30 Staff Members Prior To Taking Office

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares fired 30 staff members, 17 of whom were attorneys, Friday, according to the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

Miyares was sworn into the position of Virginia Attorney General on Jan. 15 alongside Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin, according to the Richmond Times-Dispatch. (RELATED: Outgoing State Attorney General Says Police Forge Documents To Force Confessions From People)

“During the campaign, it was made clear that now Attorney General-elect Miyares and Attorney General Herring have very different visions for the office,” Miyares spokesperson Victoria LaCivita said, according to the Richmond Times-Dispatch. “We are restructuring the office, as every incoming AG has done in the past.”

“These are dedicated and professional public servants who do important work, like investigate wrongful convictions, protect Virginians’ civil rights, help to ensure free and fair elections, and prevent human trafficking and opioid abuse,” said former AG Herring spokesperson Charlotte Gomer, regarding the fired staff members, according to 13NewsNow. “Their absence will be a significant loss to the mission of the Office of Attorney General.”

Miyares announced on Twitter his intention for his office to investigate scandals involving the Virginia Parole Board and Loudoun County schools, and that some of these investigations have already been opened.

 

 