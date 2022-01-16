Bruce Arians Hits Andrew Adams On The Helmet

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians pulled off a bizarre move during a playoff win over the Eagles.

During the 31-15 victory for the Bucs, Arians smacked Andrew Adams on the side of his helmet and then appeared to push him back with his elbow. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Why did he do this? It’s not exactly clear, but it was obvious that Arians was fired up. You can watch the situation unfold in the video below.

I’m sure a lot of people are going to complain about this and claim what Arians did was incredibly inappropriate.

Save it for somebody who cares. If you’re on social media calling for Arians to be suspended, you’re a clown.

Have a day, Bruce Arians. pic.twitter.com/imnBCA3sPT — Michael Hurley (@michaelFhurley) January 16, 2022

Football is a high intensity sport, and sometimes, you have to tap a guy to get his attention. It’s not like Arians threw a right hook.

He knocked the side of his helmet and pushed him away from a developing situation. I’m sure he had his reasons! After all, we’re talking about a Super Bowl-winning coach. He’s not some scrub.

Welcome to life in the big leagues, folks. Passion runs high and sometimes tempers can flare. There’s no need to get soft about it.

H/T: BroBible