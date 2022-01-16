The Cowboys Lose To The 49ers After Incredibly Stupid Final Play

The Dallas Cowboys lost to the San Francisco 49ers 23-17 Sunday night in stunning fashion.
With fourteen seconds remaining in the game and no timeouts, Dallas dialed up a quarterback draw from San Francisco's 41-yard line and that's where everything went wrong.
Dak managed to pick up a chunk of yards, but failed to get another play off after the ref ran into him while setting the ball!
Watch the insane play unfold below.
What a way to end the game! #SuperWildCard pic.twitter.com/esKKpbkrQn
— NFL (@NFL) January 17, 2022
What the hell was Dallas thinking? What the hell was Dallas thinking by dialing up a quarterback draw with only 14 seconds left and no timeouts?
That’s a galaxy brain call if I’ve ever seen one. It was shockingly stupid on a level that is almost beyond words.
The Cowboys have now gone 11 straight playoff appearances WITHOUT reaching the conference title game.
The longest streak of all-time. pic.twitter.com/s2bhjSEyet
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 17, 2022
It’s not a bad play-call if you have a timeout. In fact, it would have worked out great, but that’s not what happened.
They did it with no timeouts and 14 seconds left, and then the ref ran into Dak! It was a comedy of errors beyond words.
Pain. pic.twitter.com/PcUe8ZQRLX
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 17, 2022
Never change, Dallas. Never change!