The Cowboys Lose To The 49ers After Incredibly Stupid Final Play

The Dallas Cowboys lost to the San Francisco 49ers 23-17 Sunday night in stunning fashion.

With fourteen seconds remaining in the game and no timeouts, Dallas dialed up a quarterback draw from San Francisco's 41-yard line and that's where everything went wrong.

Dak managed to pick up a chunk of yards, but failed to get another play off after the ref ran into him while setting the ball!

Watch the insane play unfold below.

What the hell was Dallas thinking? What the hell was Dallas thinking by dialing up a quarterback draw with only 14 seconds left and no timeouts?

That’s a galaxy brain call if I’ve ever seen one. It was shockingly stupid on a level that is almost beyond words.

The Cowboys have now gone 11 straight playoff appearances WITHOUT reaching the conference title game. The longest streak of all-time. pic.twitter.com/s2bhjSEyet — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 17, 2022

It’s not a bad play-call if you have a timeout. In fact, it would have worked out great, but that’s not what happened.

They did it with no timeouts and 14 seconds left, and then the ref ran into Dak! It was a comedy of errors beyond words.

Never change, Dallas. Never change!