EXCLUSIVE: Miracle On Ice Player Jack O’Callahan Remembers Herb Brooks, Talks Potential Boycotting The Olympics In China And Much More

Miracle on Ice player Jack O’Callahan took a walk down memory lane in an exclusive interview with the Daily Caller.

I’ve been a huge fan of the legendary 1980 Olympic hockey game against the Soviet Union ever since I was a kid, and I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to speak to one of the most famous members of the team.

As expected, O’Callahan didn’t disappoint. We talked about the journey to the gold medal, his memories of legendary coach Herb Brooks, his thoughts on potentially boycotting the winter games in China, why he’s not impressed with athletes protesting, the greatness of America and much more. Grab yourself a beer, get your popcorn ready and dive in because this is a great one. Fire it up below!

I hope you all enjoyed listening to the interview as much as I enjoyed filming it! Jack is a great guy, and it’s simply incredible that nearly 42 years after upsetting the Soviet Union, people are still obsessed with the game.

It’s a testament to the incredible accomplishment pulled off by Brooks, O’Callahan and everyone else involved with the team.

Also, make sure to check back soon because I have a second major interview coming out with another member of the team. I can’t wait for you to all see it!