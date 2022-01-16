Patriots Coach Bill Belichick Says He’s Not Retiring

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick doesn’t plan on hanging up his whistle.

The Pats were blown out 47-17 Saturday night by the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round, but the six-time Super Bowl champion with the Patriots isn't retiring.

According to Zack Cox, Belichick was asked if he plans on coaching next season and he responded with, “I’d say that would be accurate.”

Does Bill Belichick plan on coaching next season? “I’d say that would be accurate.” — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) January 16, 2022

I’m not sure anyone really thought Belichick was going to retire, but at least he’s on record making it clear that he has zero intention of calling it a career.

Besides, Belichick simply can’t go out with his final game being a blowout loss to an AFC East rival. Great coaches hold grudges and they get even.

Anyone who thinks he’s not already scheming up ways to beat Buffalo next season is kidding themselves. He probably started game planning the moment the clock hit zero.

Why? Well, champions don’t take days off.

Bill Belichick will eventually put down his clipboard and call it a career, but it certainly won’t be within the next year.