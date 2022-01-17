Wisconsin Is Up To 8th In The Latest College Basketball AP Poll

Wisconsin continues to climb the college basketball rankings.

The latest college basketball AP Poll was released Monday afternoon, and the 14-2 Badgers came in at number eight after beating Ohio State last week. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Badgers had previously been 13th.

All the way up to number eight! Number eight! Imagine telling someone back in August that the Badgers would get all the way up to eighth.

I’m pretty sure even the most diehard fans wouldn’t have believed you. After all, the Badgers were supposed to be awful this season.

I guess we forgot to listen to the haters.

It is truly incredible just how dominant Wisconsin has been this season and cracking the top ten in January is right where we want to be.

Our stock is rising faster than anyone could have imagined, and I’m here for it. I’m 100% here for all of it!

At this point, you’re just willfully ignorant if you’re still counting out the Badgers. We’ve kicked down the door through 16 games, and I can promise that we’re not stopping. That’s a guarantee you can take to the bank.