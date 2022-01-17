The Chiefs Beating The Steelers Puts Up Huge TV Ratings

The Kansas City Chiefs beating the Pittsburgh Steelers 42-21 Sunday night put up some big TV ratings.

According to TVSeriesFinale.com, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs beating the Steelers and Big Ben averaged 22.74 million viewers in the early data.

Due to the fact it was a live sporting event, the final number will be higher.

Folks, that’s an absolutely absurd rating for any football game other than the Super Bowl. It was a Wild Card round game, and it averaged nearly 23 million viewers!

If that’s not insane, I don’t know what is. As I’ve said too many times to count, business is booming for the NFL, and there’s no doubt about that.

This country loves football, and the numbers prove that’s a fact. People can try to rip the NFL all they want, but you can’t argue with the data.

The data and numbers prove that the country is locked in on the playoffs and people just can’t get enough.

If the Wild Card round put up such gigantic TV ratings, I can’t wait to see what we get all the way through the Super Bowl. The numbers are going to be unreal!