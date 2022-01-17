Editorial

Cowboys Fans Get In A Wild Fight After Humiliating Loss In Crazy Viral Video

Cowboys Fans (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/NoPauseTv/status/1482930031995371520)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Some Dallas Cowboys fans didn’t handle losing Sunday to the 49ers with a ton of class.

The Cowboys were upset 23-17 in the Wild Card round of the playoffs and in a video tweeted by @NoPauseTv, fans were throwing punches at each other in the street. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

You can watch the insane carnage unfold below. It’s truly a mind-boggling sight.

Once again, it’s another day on the internet, and we have another fight video. This stuff truly never ends, and I just don’t get it.

I can’t imagine ever getting to the point mentally where I would get in a fight over the outcome of a sporting event.

I don’t care if you just had your heart broken or not thanks to the atrocious play-calling. There’s no reason to start swinging on people.

It’s truly that simple. If you find yourself fighting as a full-grown adult, then you’re an idiot.

Welcome to America in 2022! People are out of control!