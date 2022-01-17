East Coast Hit With Power Outages After Massive Winter Storm Hit Region

A winter storm hit parts of the East Coast, dumping huge amounts of snow and leaving hundreds of thousands without power, multiple sources reported.

Over 20 inches of snow fell in parts of Ohio, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and South Carolina as of Monday, The Wall Street Journal reported. Icy rain and heavy wind also hit the region, causing travel disruptions and slippery roads.

Snow fell at almost four inches an hour in Buffalo, New York, and more snowfall is expected throughout the day on Monday, according to the WSJ. (RELATED: Thousands Of Drivers Stuck On Major Highway For 15+ Hours Due To Tractor-Trailer Accident, Icy Roads)

A winter storm that spawned tornadoes in Florida and knocked out power to nearly 200,000 people was headed to the Northeast, where it was expected to leave a foot of snow in some places. The most significant snowfall is expected overnight. https://t.co/9nPlSc7EOj — The New York Times (@nytimes) January 17, 2022

The storm caused power outages for over 215,000 people and businesses, with West Virginia, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina being hit the hardest, according to poweroutage.us. The governors of South Carolina and North Carolina issued state of emergency announcements to enable state resources to help respond to the storm.

“If you’re able tonight and tomorrow morning, stay home and off the roads,” Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said on Twitter.

Two people died Sunday after their car skidded off of an icy road and hit trees near Raleigh, North Carolina, the WSJ reported. Virginia state police responded to nearly 1,000 traffic accidents on Sunday.

Meanwhile, over 1,200 flights in the U.S. were canceled Monday, and over 3,000 were canceled Sunday, according to FlightAware.

