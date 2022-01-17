James Carville Calls Democrats The Party Of Crybabies: They ‘Whine Too Much’

Political consultant James Carville said Sunday “Democrats whine too much” while on “Meet The Press.”

“You’ve got a situation right now, the Biden coalition, nobody’s happy. Progressives aren’t happy right now, with how Build Back Better has gone, African American activists are not happy how voting rights has gone, and if you look at the polling, honestly the thing that’s cratering the most are Independents. You know, the folks that just wanted the temperature turned down,” host Chuck Todd said. “You’re the president, what do you fix first?”

WATCH: “Democrats whine too much,” Democratic strategist @JamesCarville said on #MTP as independents drift away from the party in polling. “You don’t talk about what you didn’t get. … Quit being a whiny party and get out there and fight and tell people what you did.” pic.twitter.com/YWE2H1twyd — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) January 16, 2022

“I think a lot of the Democratic base has not been told or informed of the things that President Biden and this Congress has accomplished,” Carville said. (RELATED: BRYANT: ‘Voting Rights’ Is A Euphemism Meant To Conceal A Federal Takeover Of General Elections)

“But to me, those are things that if I’m a Democrat, I would much more care about that than some word in a dictionary – that children are going to bed with a full stomach and a warm house. I care that somebody, an hourly worker, isn’t sitting there working away at $7.25 an hour. And I see these signs all over Louisiana and south Mississippi, $700 signing bonus. Those are real accomplishments. And it’s something you can run on. ”

“Again, you don’t talk about what you didn’t get. Democrats whine too much, Chuck. Quit being a whiny party and get out there and fight and tell people what you did and tell people the exact truth. The Republican Party stands for nothing other than let’s relitigate the 2020 election.”

A recent Gallup poll found party preferences switched from a 9-point Democrat advantage to a 5-point Republican advantage during 2021 as President Joe Biden’s approval ratings continue to slip. A recent Quinnipiac University poll found just 33% of those polled approved of Biden’s job as president with 53% saying the disapproved. The rating is down 3% since November, during which Biden scored a 36% approval rating.