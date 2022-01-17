Joe Rogan Slams UPenn Decision Allowing Trans Swimmer To Crush Women

Joe Rogan slammed the University of Pennsylvania’s decision to allow transgender swimmer Lia Thomas to crush women in the sport.

During “The Tim Dillon Show”, Rogan and the host discussed his past comments about transgender MMA fighter Fallon Fox, who fought three biological women before the fighter’s status was revealed as transgender. The comments came at the 3:47 minute mark. (RELATED: Joe Rogan Leaves Sanjay Gupta Almost Speechless As He Confronts Him About CNN’s Lies, Parents Not Wanting To Vaccinate Kids)

“Once you say you’re trans and everybody says, ‘Okay, I’ll fight her’ — fine,” Rogan said. “I’m fine with that. In fact, MMA is one of the best places for that because you know exactly who your opponent is.” (RELATED: ‘Our Coach Just Really Likes Winning’: Teammate Of Trans Swimmer Speaks Out)

WATCH:

“Unlike like this swimmer [Lia Thomas],” he added. “… The swimmer that’s like lapping all these biological women, that’s fucked because they don’t have a choice they have to compete.” (RELATED: Lesbian Activist Defends ‘Biological Reality’ After Being Booted From Baltimore LGBTQ Commission)

Rogan, host of “The Joe Rogan Experience,” explained that any backlash he got in the past for his comments over Fox was from people who “don’t want any criticism” of transgender people at all. It comes at the 3:18 minute mark.

“Well, the trans MMA thing was big, but it wasn’t — it wasn’t valid,” Rogan shared. “It was people that don’t want any criticism whatsoever about trans people. And I was like, ‘Look, I don’t have a problem with trans people, right, I have a problem with someone pretending that they’re a biological woman and fighting women.'”

Rogan explained that the advantages a biological male has over a biological female are “giant.”

“I don’t think [those advantages] go away in two years of hormone treatment,” Rogan shared. “It’s too much of an advantage. But if a woman is a biological woman who wants to compete against a transgender woman, I have zero problem with that.”

The podcast host said his issue is a person “can’t pretend that’s fair” if they have lived for decades with “testosterone pulsing through” their system and “changing the way” their mind works.