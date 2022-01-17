Coast Guard Uses Helicopter To Rescue 6 Duck Hunters Stuck On Marsh

Six duck hunters were rescued Saturday by a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter near Cape Cod, Massachusetts.

The hunters became stranded in the marsh after the tide went back out, leaving their boat trapped on land, according to a U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod Facebook post.

Six duck hunters who were stranded on their boat on Cape Cod earlier today are thanking their lucky stars after being swiftly rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard.https://t.co/O64ZoLnFim — NBC 10 WJAR (@NBC10) January 15, 2022

“Fearing the extreme cold and knowing the next high tide wouldn’t happen until later that night, the hunters phoned for help,” the post reads. (RELATED: Coast Guard Rescues 3 People, 2 Dogs Stranded On Pink Flamingo Raft In The Middle Of Nowhere)

Three different local fire departments first attempted to rescue the hunters but were unable to do so due to rough water conditions, low tides and mechanical issues, the U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod said. The Coast Guard helicopter airlifted the six hunters to “local EMS waiting at Sandy Neck for further evaluation,” according to the post.

The rescue, also aided by the West Barnstable and Hyannis fire departments and a Sandwich boat, ended around 2:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon, with the hunters unharmed, the Cape Cod Times reported. The hunters’ boat is still stuck and will be removed from the marsh at a later time.

The U.S. Coast Guard Northeast did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller for comment.