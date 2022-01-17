Megan Fox Rocks Wild ‘Sex’ Ensemble To Italian Fashion Show

Megan Fox rocked a wild “sex” ensemble during and to a fashion show in Italy and shared all the pictures Monday on Instagram.

The 35-year-old actress looked stunning in the first snap she posted wearing a sleeveless black top with the word “Sex” across the top with lace and a black mini skirt. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Stunned Fans On Instagram)

She captioned the post, “D&G recap.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Fox (@meganfox)

In several photos, the “Jennifer’s Body” star posed wearing a totally sheer long-sleeve black lace mini-dress with black lingerie. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Most Head-Turning Models On Instagram)

And in the final photo we see Fox on a runway rocking black lingerie, black leather lace-up pants and high heels.

The superstar actress recently turned heads when she stepped out in a long-sleeve cutout netted black dress with a mini skirt and scoop out portion in the middle. She was joined by her fiance, rapper Machine Gun Kelly, on their way to The Dolce and Gabbana Showroom in Milan.

