Watch Mel Gibson And Charlie Hunnam In The Trailer For ‘Last Looks’

“Last Looks” appears to be a very fun movie.

The plot of the film with Mel Gibson and Charlie Hunnam, according to the trailer’s YouTube description, is, “A disgraced ex-cop seeks solace by moving to the woods, but his quiet life comes to an end when a private eye recruits him to investigate a murder.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Does that sound interesting? Well, just wait until you see the trailer. Give it a watch below.

What are we all thinking about the preview? I think it looks pretty damn interesting, and the cast is absolutely loaded with talent.

Charlie Hunnam, Mel Gibson, Morena Baccarin, Lucy Fry and Rupert Friend are all outstanding talents. Throw them all in the same movie together and you’re bound to have success.

Let’s remember, Hunnam is the man responsible for “Sons of Anarchy” being one of the greatest shows made in the past 20 years. “SOA” was outstanding on every level and has 100% withstood the test of time.

The man only knows how to make hits, and it looks like “Last Looks” is going to be one hell of a fun ride.

You can catch it starting Feb. 4!