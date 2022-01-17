Mysterious Trailer For ‘Knights Of Ren: A Star Wars Story’ Leaks Online

A mysterious preview has hit the web for something called “Knights Of Ren: A Star Wars Story.”

The short video appears to be a series, movie or video game centered around the followers of Kylo Ren, but nobody seems to know for sure.

In fact, Forbes and BroBible both admitted that there’s no clear indication of what’s going on. It appears like the trailer, which looks like it was filmed off a screen, kind of dropped out of thin air.

Give it a watch below.

This is pretty strange, right? It’s done at an incredibly high professional level, but there’s nobody online who knows where it’s from or what it’s for.

Is it an elaborate hoax? It’s possible, but I’d argue that it’s unlikely. It seems way too well done.

The Knights of Ren were an enclave of masked Force-sensitive warriors that adhered to the ways of the Ren, a religious philosophy epitomized by the lightsaber. A band of marauders from the Unknown Regions, the Knights roamed the galaxy causing wanton destruction.#StarWars pic.twitter.com/VxL5kZicyw — Wookieepedia (@WookOfficial) January 13, 2022

What we do know is that Disney is attempting to pump out as much “Star Wars” content as possible. The company has gone all-in on “Star Wars” content.

So, a series about the Knights of Ren is hardly off the table. In fact, it sounds very plausible.

More than anything, we’re likely going to have to wait for awhile to find out what’s going on, but hopefully fans get hit with some good news that we’re in for another great ride!