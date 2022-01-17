‘Ozark’ Season 4 Starts Friday On Netflix

Ladies and gentlemen, we’re only a few days away from “Ozark” returning.

This Friday, the first half of the final season of the hit Netflix show drops, and I couldn’t be more excited if I tried. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OZARK (@ozark)

It’s been nearly two years since season three of the Jason Bateman hit was released on Netflix, and that’s far too long for millions of fans around the country.

Season four has a total of 14 episodes being split into two halves, and this Friday, we get the first seven.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OZARK (@ozark)

Yeah, I think it’s safe to say that I’m going to clear my schedule and binge pretty much the whole day. Welcome to life as an “Ozark” fan.

I also have absolutely no idea what is going to happen, and that’s more than okay with me. Sometimes, flying blind is the most exciting way to travel.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OZARK (@ozark)

Plus, if there’s one thing we know about the Byrde family it’s that they keep us guessing. Expect the unexpected and expect situations to be fluid at all times.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OZARK (@ozark)

Make sure to tune in Friday for the first seven episodes of the final season of “Ozark.” I can promise you I’ll be watching.