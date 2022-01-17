PREVIEW: Wisconsin Has Another Great Opportunity To Earn A Win Tuesday Night Against Northwestern

Wisconsin has a big basketball game Tuesday night against Northwestern.

Right now, the Badgers are 14-2 and Northwestern is coming off an absolutely massive win over Michigan State. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

While the Wildcats might not appear to be one of the best teams in the B1G on paper, they’re clearly capable of pulling off big upsets.

It’ll be Wisconsin’s job to stop the Wildcats from winning back-to-back games over highly-ranked opponents.

The good news is that Wisconsin is playing at an elite level and we’ve rattled off several impressive wins. With Johnny Davis in the conversation for national player of the year, you simply can’t count out the Badgers against anyone.

To make fans even more confident, Davis had his worst game of the year against Ohio State, but Brad Davison and Tyler Wahl still did enough to get the win.

When you can earn a victory even though your best player didn’t play well, you know your team is rolling.

Now, it’s time to keep up that same energy Tuesday night against the Wildcats.

I can’t wait to see what happens. Make sure to catch all the action at 9:00 EST on BTN!