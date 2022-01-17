Raiders Interim Coach Rich Bisaccia Writes Thank You Letters To His Players After Losing To The Bengals

Las Vegas Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia pulled off a classy move after losing to the Bengals.

Following the heartbreaking loss to Joe Burrow and company, Bisaccia hand wrote thank you letters to his players, according to Vince Ferrara. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can see a photo of him writing the letters below.

This is @Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia in his Cincy hotel personally hand-writing letters to his players thanking them for their hard work. Incredible. Everyone says he’s an unbelievable person. Some kind of coach grind to get here. #SuperWildCard@wyche89 @BucSidelineGuy pic.twitter.com/4lTkZdQy92 — Vince Ferrara (@VinceSports) January 15, 2022

This is the definition of a classy move, and it’s the kind of stuff the world could use more of. The Raiders lost a very tough game after a wild regular season, but that didn’t stop Bisaccia from honoring his players.

When you factor in the fact Bisaccia’s fate is very much up in the air, and this whole situation gets that much more touching.

I have no idea if the Raiders will name him the permanent head coach, but they should at the very least consider it. He’s clearly a guy who can win and he obviously cares a lot about his players.

Those traits are becoming rarer and rarer by the day in 2022.

If he doesn’t get the job permanently, then he had a great run as the interim head coach and I have no doubt he’ll leave with the respect of his players.