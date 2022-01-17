Country Music Broadcaster Ralph Emery, The ‘Dick Clark Of Country Music,’ Dies At 88

Legendary Country Music Broadcaster Ralph Emery passed away on Jan. 15 at the age of 88, according to the Country Music Association.

Emery “passed away peacefully” in a Nashville hospital, according to the Tennessean. Emery’s family noted the broadcaster’s “deep love for his family, his friends, and his fans.”

We lost another ICON today in the Country Music world! Rest In Peace Mr Ralph Emery! https://t.co/jXY7I4pGb7 — Mark Wills (@MarkWillsMusic) January 15, 2022

It breaks my heart to learn of Ralph Emery’s passing. Ralph and I go way back. He was a Nashville original and you cannot underestimate the role he played in the growth and success of country music. He made you feel at ease and interviewed everyone just like an old friend. — Loretta Lynn (@LorettaLynn) January 15, 2022

Emery’s career spanned over 50 years and saw an induction into the 1989 Country Music Disc Jockey Hall of Fame, as well as an induction into the 2007 Country Music Hall of Fame, according to the Country Music Association. Emery was sometimes referred to as the “Dick Clark Of Country Music,” as well as the “Dean of Country Music broadcasters.” (RELATED: REPORT: Officials Release Country Music Superstar’s Cause Of Death)

“Ralph Emery was often better known than the stars he introduced to larger and larger audiences over the years as Country Music’s foremost ambassador. Our format had no better voice over the years than Ralph, who treated Country Music and its stars – many of whom went on to become his friend – with the kind of dignity and respect they deserved for decades,” said Country Music Association CEO Sarah Trahern.

“As a Country Music Hall of Famer, he will be remembered among so many of the artists he supported throughout his career. On a personal note, I worked with Ralph for many years, and I always looked forward to his lively stories when we sat down for lunch. My thoughts are with his family today,” Trahern went on to say.

During his lengthy career, Emery is credited with spreading the reach of country music across the country, according to the Tennessean.