REPORT: Georgia Quarterback JT Daniels Is Expected To Transfer

It sounds like JT Daniels’ time with the Georgia Bulldogs might be nearing an end.

According to Dawg Nation, the star quarterback who backed up Stetson Bennett for most of the season is expected to transfer. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

If Daniels does enter the portal, there will be lots of schools that come calling.

JT Daniels expected to enter the transfer portal: https://t.co/o6o2UhaUgW pic.twitter.com/cAJRRcu8Ou — MikeGriffith32 (@MikeGriffith32) January 17, 2022

It will be fascinating to see where Daniels lands if he hits the transfer portal. Other than Caleb Williams, he’ll immediately become the most sought after player in America.

He was a massive recruit coming out of high school when he played for USC, he sent shockwaves through the sport when he transferred to Georgia and it now sounds like he’ll be on the move again.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @jtdaniels

It’s also just insane how wild Bennett’s journey has been since he left high school. If the report from Dawg Nation turns out to be accurate, the former phenom recruit will be on his third school since leaving high school.

That’s not something you often see from elite quarterbacks, and he’s not leaving because he’s not any good. When Daniels was healthy, he was balling.

Georgia simply wasn’t going to move off Bennett once things got rolling.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @jtdaniels

We’ll have to wait to see where he lands, but I have no doubt he’ll be successful wherever he goes.