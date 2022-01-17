Ryan Fitzpatrick Goes Shirtless At The Bills/Patriots Playoff Game In Freezing Cold Weather

Washington quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick stole the show Saturday when the Bills beat the Patriots in the playoffs.

In a photo tweeted by Jeremy Kelley, the WTF quarterback was shirtless in the stands during the game, despite temps hovering around zero. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Check out the epic photo of Fitzpatrick soaking up the game below.

Yes. That’s a QB for another NFL franchise….shirtless at a Bills game. Your fan base could never. #BillsMafia The legend himself, Fitzmagic. pic.twitter.com/V5brB0TmN0 — Jeremy Kelley (@JK_Kelley) January 16, 2022

Is Ryan Fitzpatrick the man or is Ryan Fitzpatrick the man? The answer is yes. Anyone who shows up to a game in the freezing cold and goes shirtless is a man with tough energy.

That’s just a fact, and there’s no other way to describe it.

Ryan Fitzpatrick was really at the Bills game shirtless 🥶😂 (via @teeforton) pic.twitter.com/s5h8Bdaja1 — ESPN (@espn) January 16, 2022

For those of you who don’t know, Fitzpatrick played for the Bills for several seasons and he clearly still feels close to the fans and franchise.

There’s no other reason for him to freeze during a night game if he wasn’t a genuine fan! The fact he’s still a member of WTF and supporting another team just makes it all the better.

The People’s Champ: Ryan Fitzpatrick.

(Fitz was in our section and was incredibly kind and took photos with every single person who asked. Like all of us, Fitz just wanted to see his Bills win big tonight. Fitz!) #GoBills🦬 pic.twitter.com/1POVstE77A — Adam Sassone 🦬 (@BuffaloAdam) January 16, 2022

Props to Fitzpatrick for being a down to Earth dude. That’s what we love to see!