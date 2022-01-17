Editorial

Ryan Fitzpatrick Goes Shirtless At The Bills/Patriots Playoff Game In Freezing Cold Weather

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 09: Ryan Fitzpatrick of the Washington Football Team watches play on the eighth green during the second round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 09, 2021 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Washington quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick stole the show Saturday when the Bills beat the Patriots in the playoffs.

In a photo tweeted by Jeremy Kelley, the WTF quarterback was shirtless in the stands during the game, despite temps hovering around zero. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Check out the epic photo of Fitzpatrick soaking up the game below.

Is Ryan Fitzpatrick the man or is Ryan Fitzpatrick the man? The answer is yes. Anyone who shows up to a game in the freezing cold and goes shirtless is a man with tough energy.

That’s just a fact, and there’s no other way to describe it.

For those of you who don’t know, Fitzpatrick played for the Bills for several seasons and he clearly still feels close to the fans and franchise.

There’s no other reason for him to freeze during a night game if he wasn’t a genuine fan! The fact he’s still a member of WTF and supporting another team just makes it all the better.

Props to Fitzpatrick for being a down to Earth dude. That’s what we love to see!