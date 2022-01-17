Sara Evans’ Husband Arrested After He Reportedly ‘Attempted To Hit’ Her With Car

Country star Sara Evans’ husband Jay Barker was arrested after he reportedly “attempted to hit” her with his car over the weekend.

The 50-year-old country singer’s husband, a former University of Alabama and NFL quarterback, was reportedly arrested and later booked for felony assault charges, WKRN.com in Nashville reported Monday. (RELATED: Country Star Travis Tritt Says He Won’t Share ‘Political Statements’ On Stage)

According to the arrest warrant obtained by the outlet, Barker was being held on 12 hour hold for domestic violence after he reportedly pulled into the driveway where Evans and another person were in a car. He reportedly reversed his vehicle “at a high rate of speed attempting to hit them, but missed.”

Sara Evans’ Estranged Husband Jay Barker Addresses Arrest for Alleged Aggravated Assault with Car https://t.co/FmK6G8MA3A — People (@people) January 17, 2022

Arrest records show Barker, born Harry Jerome Barker, was being held on a $10,000 bond and is facing a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, the outlet noted. He was released after posting bond, Fox News noted. (RELATED: Jason Aldean Says ‘You’re Not Allowed To Speak’ If You’re A Conservative ‘In This Business’)

Barker, a sports radio talk show host, posted a message Sunday on Instagram regarding the arrest and said that his family was facing some challenges, Taste Of Country.com reported.

“We all confront challenges in life, and my family and I are facing one now,” the former QB shared. “Unfortunately, headlines and quick-to-publish news stories do not adequately capture the full context and complex fabric of our lives. I love my family dearly, and at this difficult time, I respectfully ask for privacy for the sake of my family and especially for our kids.”

Reports have since surfaced that the “Born to Fly” singer filed for divorce from Jay in August 2021, ScoopNashville.com reported. The two have been married since 2008 and have no children together. Evans was previously married to Craig Schelske from 1993 to 2007 and share three kids.

He is scheduled to appear in court in March.