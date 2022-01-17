‘Shut The F*ck Up’: Fan Heckles NYC Mayor Eric Adams At Madison Square Garden

A fan heckled Democratic New York City Mayor Eric Adams during a pregame speech at a New York Knicks game on Monday.

Adams’ speech commemorated “the life and times” of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at the traditional Martin Luther King Day matinee game at the Madison Square Garden. The audience appeared to have mixed reactions to the new sitting mayor’s address, and one attendee could be heard shouting “shut the f*ck up” as Adams recited his speech.

“Thank you, New York. As we honor the life and times of Dr. King during some of the most difficult moments. When the civil rights battle was on the line, Dr. King wanted the ball in his hand and he gave his life to ensure that our country would be a better place for all of us.”

“Shut the f*ck up!” an anonymous voice shouted.

“Right now, we want the ball in our hand again as we deal with COVID, as we deal with crime, as we deal with uncertainty,” the mayor continued. “Let’s win this for Team New York and Team America. Let’s take the ball and have the final goal.” (RELATED: Eric Adams Says Democrats Have ‘Misplaced’ Priorities In Trying To Combat Violent Crime)

The “shut the fuck up” at :22 😚🤌🏽 pic.twitter.com/R5NavxbMum — yc (@yc) January 17, 2022

The audience applauded and cheered in response to the speech during its conclusion. Adams then moved to the broadcast table for a first-quarter chat with MSG Network announcer Mike Breen, the New York Daily News reported.

Adams, a Knicks fan, said his favorite players included “Clyde and Frazier,” creating an awkward moment given that commentator Walt (Clyde) Frazier was sitting at the table, the outlet reported.

Some fans blamed Adams for the Knicks loss against the Charlotte Hornets via Twitter. As he signed off of the interview, the Hornets were up 25-15.

“The Knicks were down 14-12. After the Eric Adams interview? They are down 25-15,” Knicks Fan TV reporter Poppa Left said. “Eric Adams is a -8.”

Adams replaced former Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio on Jan. 1. Two weeks into office, Adams demoted his brother from his new role as Deputy Police Commissioner after accusations of nepotism circulated.