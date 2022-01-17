US

Dad Who Lost Daughter In Stabbing Attack Speaks Out: ‘Crime Is Truly Spiking’

ALEXANDRIA, VA - JUNE 15: Crime scene tape surrounds the Eugene Simpson Field, the site where a gunman opened fire June 15, 2017 in Alexandria, Virginia. Multiple injuries were reported from the instance, the site where a congressional baseball team was holding an early morning practice, including House Republican Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) who was shot in the hip. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Shakhzod Yuldoshboev Contributor
The father of a 24-year-old graduate student who was stabbed to death in a “random attack” while working at a luxury furniture store in Los Angeles, California, blasted politicians Monday for their failure to keep crime at bay.

Todd Kupfer, 60, lamented the crime spike that states like California, where his daughter was murdered in broad daylight, are experiencing. Kupfer tore into politicians for condoning the criminal behavior of “the lowest rung.”

“We have a lot of politicians that somehow forgot about people and think the key to getting elected is to support the lowest rung of our society and to give them rights and somehow that’s the answer to getting votes,” the grieving father told Fox News.

“Crime is truly spiking, and we have a lot of criminals on the streets that shouldn’t be out,” Kupfer added according to Fox News. (RELATED: Liberal California Politicians Promise To Be Tough On Crime As Thefts, Shootings Increase)

Brianna Kupfer, a 24-year-old UCLA graduate student studying architectural design, was found dead Thursday on the floor of the Los Angeles furniture store where she worked.

 

Authorities described the suspect as a “male Black, unknown age, tall, thin, wearing a dark hoody, sunglasses, a white N-95 mask, dark skinny jeans, dark shoes and carrying a dark back pack.” They also believed the suspect did not know the victim prior to the “random walk in” attack.