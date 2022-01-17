Dad Who Lost Daughter In Stabbing Attack Speaks Out: ‘Crime Is Truly Spiking’

The father of a 24-year-old graduate student who was stabbed to death in a “random attack” while working at a luxury furniture store in Los Angeles, California, blasted politicians Monday for their failure to keep crime at bay.

Todd Kupfer, 60, lamented the crime spike that states like California, where his daughter was murdered in broad daylight, are experiencing. Kupfer tore into politicians for condoning the criminal behavior of “the lowest rung.”

“We have a lot of politicians that somehow forgot about people and think the key to getting elected is to support the lowest rung of our society and to give them rights and somehow that’s the answer to getting votes,” the grieving father told Fox News.

The number one job of our next mayor will be to keep all Angelenos safe. The continuing occurrence of brazen attacks, robberies, and murders like the murder of Brianna Kupfer in Hancock park this past week, cannot be allowed to terrorize this city. 1/https://t.co/gGudQoj9bO — Karen Bass (@KarenBassLA) January 16, 2022

“Crime is truly spiking, and we have a lot of criminals on the streets that shouldn’t be out,” Kupfer added according to Fox News. (RELATED: Liberal California Politicians Promise To Be Tough On Crime As Thefts, Shootings Increase)

Brianna Kupfer, a 24-year-old UCLA graduate student studying architectural design, was found dead Thursday on the floor of the Los Angeles furniture store where she worked.

Authorities described the suspect as a “male Black, unknown age, tall, thin, wearing a dark hoody, sunglasses, a white N-95 mask, dark skinny jeans, dark shoes and carrying a dark back pack.” They also believed the suspect did not know the victim prior to the “random walk in” attack.