Warriors Owner Chamath Palihapitiya Says He Doesn’t Care About China Oppressing The Uyghurs

Golden State Warriors owner Chamath Palihapitiya wants fans to know he doesn’t care about China trampling on human rights.

During an appearance on the “All-In,” the oppression of the Uyghurs came up, and the part-owner of the Warriors made it crystal clear he doesn’t really care at all about the atrocities being done to them. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“Nobody cares about what’s happening to the Uyghurs, okay. You bring it up because you care and I think it’s nice that you care. The rest of us don’t care. I’m just telling you a very hard, ugly truth. Of all the things that I care about, yes, it is below my line,” Palihapitiya explained.

Moments later, the part-owner of the Warriors noted that he cares about climate change, the potential economic ramifications of China invading Taiwan and our stores not having stocked shelves. He did add that if America is able to solve all of our own issues, he might then prioritize the oppression of the Uyghurs.

You can watch the bizarre exchange below.

Sometimes, things are just better left unsaid. Clearly, he’s being honest and telling the truth that he simply doesn’t give a damn.

It’s a crazy thing to say out loud, but it’d be even crazier to fake it. The fact he openly stated he doesn’t care about China oppressing people is bonkers.

He could have said everything he said about fixing America first without having to claim that “nobody cares about what’s happening to the Uyghurs.”

The NBA already does everything possible to bow down to the CCP, and now, an owner of a team is openly saying he doesn’t care what the dictatorship does to an ethnic minority in the nation. For the record, China is accused of torturing, raping and forcibly sterilizing the Uyghurs.

It’s almost like the NBA is doing everything possible to burn as many bridges as possible. Just insane thinking from the once popular league.

If you can’t at least say you stand for human rights around the globe, you might just want to keep your mouth shut!

Next time, he might want to just skip the subject of Chinese oppression if he can’t at least pretend to care about other humans around the globe.