Aaron Donald Tries To Choke D.J. Humphries During Win Over The Cardinals

Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald lost his temper Monday night during a 34-11 win over the Cardinals.

During the Wild Card round game, Donald was caught on the broadcast attempting to get his hands on D.J. Humphries’ neck during an altercation, and the video is wild. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch the bizarre situation unfold below.

Aaron Donald choking a player with “stop hate” on the back of his helmet lmaooooo pic.twitter.com/mtBXrYAx5t — Lamar & Order: RPO (@moneymarlo44) January 18, 2022

What the hell was Aaron Donald thinking? Seriously, what the hell was he doing? You can’t run around trying to choke players.

That simply isn’t going to fly. You’re either going to get flagged or start a huge brawl. It’s the definition of a bonehead decision.

Aaron Donald & DJ Humphries going at it lmao pic.twitter.com/WQOBqGvthJ — ✯✯✯✯✯ (@FTB_Vids_YT) January 18, 2022

Furthermore, the Rams won the game. Who cares if the Cardinals players are talking trash. Just point at the scoreboard and keep it moving.

Instead, Donald decided to get in the mud and he could have cost his team. Not smart at all, folks. Not smart at all!

Throw in the fact he has a “Stop Hate” message on his helmet and the entire situation gets even weirder.

Aaron Donald almost with the choke and then slap to Humphries face! 🤣#AZvsLAR pic.twitter.com/hknuWNRJiQ — TWDTV (@TWDTV1) January 18, 2022

Make better decisions, Donald. Make much better decisions.