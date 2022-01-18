Andy Reid Compares Winning The Super Bowl To Eating A Piece Of Chocolate Cake

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid had an incredible comment about his drive to win another Super Bowl.

The Chiefs destroyed the Steelers in the Wild Card round, and they now face the Bills this upcoming Sunday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

What’s Reid’s mindset going into the game? He thinks it’s a lot like eating some cake!

According to Aaron Ladd, Reid told the media about his drive to win a second ring, “If you have a piece of chocolate cake, and you see another dangling in front of you, you’re going to want it. That’s how you feel about the Super Bowl. It is the ultimate chocolate cake.”

What an absolutely bonkers quote from Reid, but I guess we shouldn’t expect anything different. He’s a football guy and he apparently loves chocolate cake as much as he loves winning the Super Bowl.

Could he have simply said he’s eager to win another ring? Sure, but that doesn’t paint the same picture. He needs to let the fans know just how driven the Chiefs are!

Talking about needing a second piece of cake will get the job done. That paints the perfect picture and makes it crystal clear that he has the fire in his belly to succeed.

The Bills better be careful because Reid and company are coming for their cake and he sounds fired up!