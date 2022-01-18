‘It’s Not Your Fault’: Britney Spears’ Sister Releases Recent Text Message She Says She Got From Superstar

Britney Spears’ sister Jamie Lynn Spears released a recent text message she said she got from the superstar singer that said she knows “it’s not” her fault and she’s sorry for being “so angry with” her.

“In a recent text from my sister, she stated herself: ‘I know it’s not your fault and I’m sorry for being so angry at you,” the “Zoey 101” star shared in her new book “Things I Should’ve Said.” The comments were noted by Fox News in a piece published Tuesday.

“‘Although I’m your big sister, I need you more than you need me and always have,'” Jamie Lynn also quoted Britney as saying in a text message. (RELATED: Britney Spears’ Mom ‘Inserted Herself’ Into Daughter’s Life To Get Vegas Marriage Annulled, Lawyer Says)

It is unclear how recently the text message was sent following reports the “Toxic” hitmaker had started the New Year by allegedly unfollowing her little sister on Instagram. (RELATED: Celebrities Speak Out In Defense Of Britney Spears Following Her Plea To End Conservatorship)

Jamie Lynn recently appeared on “Good Morning America” to promote her book and touched on the status of their relationship, saying the “love is still there 100%” between them.

“I love my sister,” the actress shared. “I’ve only ever loved and supported her and done what’s right by her. And she knows that. So, I don’t know why we’re in this position right now.”

In her memoir, Jamie Lynn Spears accuses Britney Spears of throwing her “to the proverbial media wolves” with her June 2021 court testimony: “Britney’s impassioned statements included the wrongdoings of everyone involved, without any reference to herself.” https://t.co/jfRnH3bF8h — Nicholas Hautman (@nickhautman) January 18, 2022

The “Womanizer” hitmaker’s sister said she’s never had any role in the singer’s nearly 14-year conservatorship. Jamie Lynn also said she even tried to help her sister get out of the conservatorship, and said she’s her sister’s “biggest supporter.”

Britney called out her family and “so-called support” system on Instagram in July 2021. Her message on Instagram also took aim at Jamie Lynn for taking the stage at the 2017 Radio Disney Awards and performing her songs.

“I don’t like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes,” Britney shared at the time. “My so-called support system hurt me deeply!!!!”

In November, a judge terminated Britney’s conservatorship. The superstar singer had been under it since 2008, which oversaw her and her estate after she went through a public spell of mental health issues.