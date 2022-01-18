Daniel Radcliffe Will Play Musician Weird Al Yankovic In An Upcoming Movie

Daniel Radcliffe is returning to the big screen.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the former “Harry Potter” star will play legendary musician Weird Al Yankovic in the upcoming biopic “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story,” which will air on The Roku Channel. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Daniel Radcliffe to Play “Weird Al” Yankovic in Biopic https://t.co/lRffRmYAux — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 18, 2022

The film will cover Yankovic’s rise to fame and take “audiences on a truly unbelievable journey through Yankovic’s life and career, from gifted child prodigy to the greatest musical legend of all time,” according to the same report.

This sounds like it’s going to be awesome. For those of you who don’t know, Yankovic has become famous around the globe for his parodies of popular hits.

On multiple occasions, his parody versions are better than the original. He’s been doing it for decades and he’ll now get a movie profiling his life.

Seeing as how he’s one of the most interesting guys in music, it should be fascinating.

Now, add in the fact the man famous for playing Harry Potter is involved, and it’s hard to imagine it won’t be great.

Radcliffe is an outstanding actor. Yes, everyone naturally associates him with just “Harry Potter,” but he’s got a lot more range than just the boy wizard who defeated Voldemort!

It should be fascinating to see what fans get whenever “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” is finally released.