Bronx Blast Kills One, Injures Nine, Police Say

An explosion and fire, apparently caused by a gas leak, ripped through New York City’s Bronx borough on Tuesday, killing one resident and injuring nine others, according to officials.

When @NYPD41pct officers arrived at the massive explosion at a Bronx home, they saw flames spreading to the adjoining home rocked by the explosion. Knowing there was a person inside, they ran in. They found a woman trapped in the debris. Our prayers are with those affected. pic.twitter.com/UfQWeYT9qo — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) January 18, 2022

“Our hearts go out to the family members for the loss of lives. But clearly, the action of the FDNY, NYPD and residents, their quick response really allowed many that were a part of this crisis not to, in some way, be seriously injured or to die in this issue,” said New York City Mayor Eric Adams at a press conference after the explosion.

The known number of those injured by the explosion is nine, according to Reuters. Five of those injured were police officers who charged into the burning building in order to help guide residents out to safety.

Of those injured, two are in serious condition at the hospital, Adams said. Adams also noted that gas service was shut down across the whole block following the explosion. (RELATED: Home Explosion Disrupts Neighborhood, 6 People Injured)

New York City Fire Department Chief of Fire Options John Hodgens noted that the one fatality was a woman in her 60s, according to Reuters. She was discovered, along with her injured sister, outside of the building, having been blown out by the blast.

The explosion follows a Bronx apartment building fire that killed at least 19 people. Authorities stated that they suspected a defective space heater to be the cause of the fire.