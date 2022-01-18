Georgia Player William Mote Arrested For Allegedly Damaging Property While Celebrating The National Title

Georgia football player William Mote is in some hot water with the law after a recent arrest.

According to the Athens Banner-Herald, Mote was arrested in the morning hours of January 12 after he allegedly broke a window at a law office in Athens following a few drinks in celebration of the national title. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

UGA long snapper William Mote arrested, charged with destroying property (window of an Athens downtown law office) after national title win: https://t.co/cs6tA2c0qk — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) January 18, 2022

His arrest came the morning after the team returned home following their national title win over Alabama. Mote, who is the team’s long snapper, thought he was at his friend’s, but was apparently not!

He was later released on a $1,300 bond after being charged with criminal damage to property.

After returning from national title win, UGA football player charged with destroying propertyhttps://t.co/041rg7RATq — Marc Weiszer (@marcweiszer) January 18, 2022

While I certainly don’t condone property damage, the law office definitely has to drop the charges against this kid.

Make him hand over some cash to fix the window and call it a day. The man just won the national title. What is he supposed to do? Be sober and not rage?

Sometimes when you rage, there’s unintended collateral damage. It might come in the form of raiding your buddy’s fridge or it might come in the form of allegedly smashing a law office’s window.

Either way, it’s done with good intentions and that’s all that matters. Georgia just won their first national title in more than 40 years!

If you can’t drink a few beers and allegedly break a window after breaking a drought that lasted more than four decades, then the communists have truly won.

Let him pay off the damage and let’s keep it moving. Athens can’t be brought to its knees by one foolish mistake!