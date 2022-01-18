Residents Of Japanese Town Say A Mountain Has Been A Hotspot For UFOs Since The 1970s

The residents of a mountain town in Japan say they have seen UFOs and aliens since the 1970s, Vice News reported Tuesday.

Iino, a quiet mountain town of about 1,900 outside Fukushima, is adorned with statues of aliens and its mascot is a white alien piloting a golden flying saucer, according to Vice News.

Tsugio Kinoshina, a UFO researcher, said he saw his first UFO in 1972 at age 25 while he was hiking a mountain with his friends, Vice News reported. (RELATED: Pentagon Officially Releases US Navy Footage Of Three UFOs, Confirms Videos Are Real)

This Japanese town is home to a striking mountain that residents believe attracts flying saucers. https://t.co/GKaId5kZPS — VICE World News (@VICEWorldNews) January 17, 2022

“This thing stuck out in front of me,” Kinoshina told Vice. “Starting and stopping in the blue sky. Then all of a sudden, it was gone.”

Kinoshina told Vice he thinks the aliens wanted to let him know they exist. “‘We’re here, too, on the other side of the distant sky,’” Kinoshina told Vice. “I think they just wanted us to know that.”

Since the sighting, Kinoshina has spent his time collecting as much information as he can about extraterrestrial life and does not dismiss people’s stories, according to Vice.

“I listen to what people have to say, and then I draw what can be drawn, and then I transcribe what can be transcribed, and then I make a handmade newspaper,” Kinoshina told Vice.

For decades, there have been stories about alien life near Mount Senganmori, the outlet reported. In September 2020, Japan encouraged the town to open the country’s first-ever lab that observes UFOs. Iino’s UFO lab director, Toshio Kanno, said it’s most important to collect videos and photos of the objects and that documentation is key.

The lab accepts international reports of alien life and investigates them. It also has 935 copies of declassified CIA reports. Kanno told Vice the strongest evidence of alien life collected by center is declassified CIA reports of flying objects not operated by humans.

The U.S. announced in December of 2021 that they will establish a government office that will be tasked with investigating UFOs.