Joy Behar Says ‘If The Republicans Are Back In Power … They Will Destroy Us’

Joy Behar warned Tuesday that America could look like Hungary and Poland “if Republicans” return to power because she said they will censor journalists and “destroy” the country.

During Tuesday’s episode of “The View,” the cohosts discussed each of the ways they think President Joe Biden and the Democrats has squandered their ability to get their agenda passed. The comments came after the ladies played a clip of veteran Democratic strategist James Carville telling Democrats to “quit being a whiny party.” Carville suggested the party needed to “gloat and promote” instead.

“I read a lot about what’s going on in the world, Hungary, Poland,” Behar shared. “They are doing very badly with the freedom of speech … they are censoring journalists. That will happen here.” (RELATED: Omar Calls Manchin And Sinema ‘Republicans’ Amid Reconciliation Showdown)

The comments start at the 5:30 minute mark.

WATCH:

CARVILLE CALLS DEMOCRATS A “WHINY PARTY”: With midterm elections coming up, longtime Democratic strategist James Carville said the Democratic party needs to work on their messaging and “quit being a whiny party” — #TheView panel reacts. https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/wWXJwqSWGQ — The View (@TheView) January 18, 2022

“That will happen here, I think, if the Republicans are back in power,” she added. “You can see that they’re intractable right now. You can not reason with these people. They are shameless.” (RELATED: ‘A Nation Of Golden Retrievers’: Joy Behar Mocks Americans Who Didn’t Want Vaccine Until Free Donuts Were Involved)

“And they will destroy us,” Behar continued. “I sound like it’s hyperbole, but I’ve been around a long time, and I see what can happen.”

At one point, Whoopi Goldberg argued Carville was “wrong” and said Democrats have been promoting what they’ve accomplished, and she blamed the press for “not reporting it.” Those comments start at the 1:16 minute mark.

Sunny Hostin also blamed the administration for making a “strategic mistake” of not getting things passed right after the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack and not using that “momentum.” Behar interjected and asked her cohost if it “would have worked then” with Democratic Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema and Democratic West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin.

Manchin and Sinema have both voiced their support of not getting rid of the filibuster, which would lower the 60-vote threshold required in order to pass most legislation in the Senate.