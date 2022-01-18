Kirby Smart Says NIL And The Transfer Portal Are Driving The Best Coaches Out Of College Football

Kirby Smart thinks recent changes to college football are driving away the best coaches.

Despite the fact Georgia and Smart just won a national title in the current landscape, he thinks there are serious issues that need to be dealt with. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

During a conversation with Rece Davis, Smart claimed players making NIL money and the transfer portal are driving the best coaches to the NFL because “they want no part” of it.

You can watch his full comments below.

Good people will leave College Football if the wrong people remain in charge. This was the most important thing @KirbySmartUGA said after winning the title. pic.twitter.com/eZTov96oXM — Josh Pate (@LateKickJosh) January 18, 2022

I hate to sound harsh here, but I really don’t care what Kirby Smart has to say about this issue. If NIL and players transferring is such an issue, then go coach in the NFL!

Leave the college level and go to the NFL. You won’t be missed. If you don’t want to be a part of the college game, then the college game doesn’t want you around.

It’s a fast moving train and everyone, other than maybe Nick Saban and Dabo Swinney, can be replaced. The idea that the sport is going to change to appease multi-millionaire coaches is laughable. That’s simply not going to happen.

Either get with the times, or get the hell out of the way.

Nobody wants to hear a grown man getting paid a king’s ransom to coach whine about the game forcing people out. Save it for someone who cares!