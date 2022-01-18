Editorial

Matthew Stafford Wins His First Playoff Game, Beats The Cardinals 34-11

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 17: Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams looks to pass the ball in the first quarter of the game against the against the Arizona Cardinals in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at SoFi Stadium on January 17, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Matthew Stafford has finally won a playoff game.

The Los Angeles Rams hammered the Cardinals 34-11 Sunday night in the Wild Card round of the playoffs, and the veteran quarterback, who accounted for three total touchdowns, finally earned a victory in the postseason. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

 

It’s hard to believe it took until the age of 33 to get it done, but Stafford finally has a win in the postseason.

As I’ve been saying all season long, I hope like hell he wins the Super Bowl. As a Lions fan, nothing would make me happier.

He wasted more than a decade of his career playing in Detroit, and the team did absolutely nothing to help him.

Now, he’s on the Rams, has a win in the postseason and it’s time to see just how high this rocket can fly.

He couldn’t get the job done in Detroit, but at least he found a way to win once he got a chance of scenery.

Next up for the Rams is Tom Brady and the Bucs. It never gets easier in the NFL, but I have no doubt Stafford can take care of business!