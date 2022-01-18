Matthew Stafford Wins His First Playoff Game, Beats The Cardinals 34-11

Matthew Stafford has finally won a playoff game.
The Los Angeles Rams hammered the Cardinals 34-11 Sunday night in the Wild Card round of the playoffs, and the veteran quarterback, who accounted for three total touchdowns, finally earned a victory in the postseason. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)
It’s hard to believe it took until the age of 33 to get it done, but Stafford finally has a win in the postseason.
Almost 13 years in the making.
Matthew Stafford has his first playoff win 👏 pic.twitter.com/ZaxRmNAmhv
— ESPN (@espn) January 18, 2022
As I’ve been saying all season long, I hope like hell he wins the Super Bowl. As a Lions fan, nothing would make me happier.
After 13 seasons, Matthew Stafford officially has his first playoff win 👏 pic.twitter.com/hDbZEprh7U
— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 18, 2022
He wasted more than a decade of his career playing in Detroit, and the team did absolutely nothing to help him.
Matthew Stafford sneaks in for the @RamsNFL TD! #RamsHouse #SuperWildCard
📺: #AZvsLAR on ABC/ESPN/ESPN2
📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/aN9gsH8l42
— NFL (@NFL) January 18, 2022
Now, he’s on the Rams, has a win in the postseason and it’s time to see just how high this rocket can fly.
He couldn’t get the job done in Detroit, but at least he found a way to win once he got a chance of scenery.
After 13 seasons, 182 regular season starts, nearly 50,000 passing yards, and over 320 touchdowns, Matthew Stafford has his first playoff victory. pic.twitter.com/7G0NvsiEVB
— NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 18, 2022
Next up for the Rams is Tom Brady and the Bucs. It never gets easier in the NFL, but I have no doubt Stafford can take care of business!