Matthew Stafford Wins His First Playoff Game, Beats The Cardinals 34-11

Matthew Stafford has finally won a playoff game.

The Los Angeles Rams hammered the Cardinals 34-11 Sunday night in the Wild Card round of the playoffs, and the veteran quarterback, who accounted for three total touchdowns, finally earned a victory in the postseason. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Los Angeles Rams (@rams)

It’s hard to believe it took until the age of 33 to get it done, but Stafford finally has a win in the postseason.

Almost 13 years in the making. Matthew Stafford has his first playoff win 👏 pic.twitter.com/ZaxRmNAmhv — ESPN (@espn) January 18, 2022

As I’ve been saying all season long, I hope like hell he wins the Super Bowl. As a Lions fan, nothing would make me happier.

After 13 seasons, Matthew Stafford officially has his first playoff win 👏 pic.twitter.com/hDbZEprh7U — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 18, 2022

He wasted more than a decade of his career playing in Detroit, and the team did absolutely nothing to help him.

Now, he’s on the Rams, has a win in the postseason and it’s time to see just how high this rocket can fly.

He couldn’t get the job done in Detroit, but at least he found a way to win once he got a chance of scenery.

After 13 seasons, 182 regular season starts, nearly 50,000 passing yards, and over 320 touchdowns, Matthew Stafford has his first playoff victory. pic.twitter.com/7G0NvsiEVB — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 18, 2022

Next up for the Rams is Tom Brady and the Bucs. It never gets easier in the NFL, but I have no doubt Stafford can take care of business!