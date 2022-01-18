Editorial

Mike Tyson Denies Report That He’s Nearing An Agreement To Fight Jake Paul

It sounds like the dream of watching Mike Tyson fight Jake Paul isn’t going to happen.

The Sun sent shockwaves through the sports world when the publication reported that the legendary boxer and social media star were reportedly nearing a deal for a bout in Las Vegas. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, it sounds like it’s not going to happen.

In response to the report, Tyson tweeted, “This is new to me. I saw Jake in St. Barths and he never mentioned it.”

Well, I guess that was fun while it lasted. I had high hopes for Tyson getting in the ring against Jake Paul.

It was going to be hilarious watching him knock Paul around like a rag doll.

It’s really a damn shame because I’m sure people would pay a ton of money to watch the boxing legend and Paul go at it.

People would lose their minds if Tyson put him down. Unfortunately, we’ll now never know.

I guess we’ll just have to hold out hope that it happens down the road because it’s what fans want to see!