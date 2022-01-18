Mike Tyson Denies Report That He’s Nearing An Agreement To Fight Jake Paul

It sounds like the dream of watching Mike Tyson fight Jake Paul isn’t going to happen.

The Sun sent shockwaves through the sports world when the publication reported that the legendary boxer and social media star were reportedly nearing a deal for a bout in Las Vegas. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, it sounds like it’s not going to happen.

https://t.co/GUpRCWE0L3 pic.twitter.com/yhwNapIwuO — Sun Sport (@SunSport) January 17, 2022

In response to the report, Tyson tweeted, “This is new to me. I saw Jake in St. Barths and he never mentioned it.”

This is new to me. I saw Jake in St. Barths and he never mentioned it. https://t.co/eL01HDMdmr — Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) January 17, 2022

Well, I guess that was fun while it lasted. I had high hopes for Tyson getting in the ring against Jake Paul.

It was going to be hilarious watching him knock Paul around like a rag doll.

Jake Paul might fight Mike Tyson, and I hope like hell it happens. Nothing would be funnier than watching Tyson take off Paul’s head. pic.twitter.com/I2CtI3zHzr — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 18, 2022

It’s really a damn shame because I’m sure people would pay a ton of money to watch the boxing legend and Paul go at it.

People would lose their minds if Tyson put him down. Unfortunately, we’ll now never know.

I guess we’ll just have to hold out hope that it happens down the road because it’s what fans want to see!