Woman Stands On Top Of Car To Take Selfie After Driving It Into Frozen River. Local Residents Rescue Her

Local residents used a kayak to rescue a woman whose car fell into icy water after she attempted to drive over a frozen river, police said in a statement.

A woman near Ottawa in Ontario, Canada, took selfie photos of herself standing on her sinking car after she drove it on a frozen river, CNN reported.

Lynda Douglas Kurylowicz, a local resident, said she saw a woman take pictures of herself while her car was sinking in the icy water, according to CNN. Kurylowicz said she was in disbelief and described the driver’s decision to take pictures in the dangerous situation as “cavalier.”

This evening a car went through the ice in the south end of Ottawa. Thankfully no injuries and an amazing job by local residents saving the driver by using a kayak and quick safe thinking. Another reminder that “No Ice Is Safe Ice”. Please use extreme caution this winter season! pic.twitter.com/zpWdeyYzps — MDT Ottawa Police (@MDTOttawaPolice) January 16, 2022

Kurylowicz said she called for emergency services when she heard the ice crack and saw the car sinking.

“While I was on the phone with 911, people were getting ropes and things to try and help her (the driver),” Kurylowicz told CNN.

The driver started to get out of the sinking car while two men rushed to get a kayak to perform the rescue, CNN reported. The men threw the kayak into the river attached to a rope, which they used to pull the driver to safety. (RELATED: Police Officers Save Dog Stuck In Frozen Lake: WATCH)

No one was injured during the accident, and the driver was charged with one count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, according to CNN.

“This evening a car went through the ice in the south end of Ottowa. Thankfully no injuries and an amazing job by local residents saving the driver by using a kayak and quick safe thinking,” MDT Ottawa Police said on Twitter.

“Another reminder that ‘No Ice Is Safe Ice’. Please use extreme caution this winter season!” police said.

