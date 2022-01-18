Robbery Suspects Pick Car Of Rare Philly Concealed Carry Permit Holder, One Dies

A man in Philadelphia allegedly shot three men and killed one from his house while they were attempting to steal his car Tuesday morning.

The victim of the robbery allegedly had a license to carry a firearm and shot the three men while they were trying to take his car, according to Philadelphia Police. Police have characterized the incident as a “robbery/attempted carjacking.”

CARJACKING SUSPECT KILLED: Police say one of three suspects in an attempted carjacking has died after he was shot by an armed driver in West Philadelphia Tuesday morning. https://t.co/CDFSxVlemC — FOX 29 (@FOX29philly) January 18, 2022

Police recovered a firearm in the vehicle with the suspects, according to a police report obtained by the Daily Caller.

After the suspects escaped in a different car, they crashed into a school bus heading in the opposite direction, CBS Philadelphia reported.

One of the suspects who was shot was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where medical professionals pronounced him dead, reported CBS Philadelphia. The man who shot the suspects was not hurt in the incident. (RELATED: Democratic Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon Carjacked At Gunpoint After Meeting In Home District, Arrests Have Been Made)

There have been over 100 carjackings since the start of 2022 in Philadelphia, according to police, reported CBS Philadelphia.

Another man shot a teenager Jan. 11 who tried to steal the man’s car in Philadelphia. That driver also had a valid concealed carry permit and shot the teenager five times after the teenager pulled a gun on the driver.

“I saw the gun and I thought he was going to shoot me and take the car, so I retaliated as fast as I could,” the man said. “And just to see another day, I had to shoot the guy.”

The Philadelphia Police Department published a guide on surviving carjackings on their social media page Jan. 12. The city had 757 carjackings in 2021, up 34% from 2020.