‘Armed And Dangerous’: Police Name Man Suspected Of Murdering 24-Year-Old UCLA Student

The Los Angeles Police Department identified the suspect Tuesday who allegedly stabbed a University of California, Los Angeles, (UCLA) graduate student to death at her furniture store job Jan. 13.

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) said Shawn Laval Smith, 31, should be “considered armed and dangerous,” and has been identified in connection with the fatal stabbing of 24-year-old Brianna Kupfer at Croft House, a luxury furniture store. (RELATED: 24-Year-Old Grad Student Stabbed To Death Working In Luxury Store By A ‘Random Walk In,’ Police Say)

31-year-old Shawn Laval Smith has been identified in connection with the murder of Brianna Kupfer, which occurred in the 300 block of North La Brea Avenue on January 13, 2022. He should be considered armed and dangerous. If seen do not approach, call 911. pic.twitter.com/jZlESB9l9r — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) January 19, 2022

Kupfer texted her friend saying she felt uncomfortable by his presence after a man entered the furniture store on North La Brea Avenue on Jan. 13, according to Fox News. Moments later, he stabbed her.

“She sent a text to a friend letting her know that there was someone inside the location that was giving her a bad vibe,” LAPD Lt. John Radtke said, according to the outlet. “Regrettably, that person did not see the text immediately.”

Surveillance footage then shows Smith buying a vape pen in cash at a 7-Eleven after the murder, according to the outlet.

Police said Tuesday anyone who spots Smith should call 911. He has been seen in Pasadena, Santa Monica, West Hollywood, Covina and San Diego, and has not been apprehended.

Los Angeles County Jail records show on Oct. 27, 2020, Covina police arrested Smith on a misdemeanor charge before he was released on $1,000 bail, the outlet reported.