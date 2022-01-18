Rams Fans Get In A Huge Brawl In Absurd Viral Video

Some Los Angeles Rams fans were out of control Monday night.

The Rams hammered the Cardinals to win their first game of the playoffs, but some supporters of the team took things a bit too far. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In a video tweeted by @GridironStuds, a bunch of Rams fans were brawling and trading punches. While it’s not clear what started the game, it’s crystal clear the situation was out of control. You can watch the carnage unfold below.

Ram fans don’t know how to win 😩😩 pic.twitter.com/UkNmDzIA2o — Chad Wilson | Football Recruits (@GridironStuds) January 18, 2022

Once again, we hop on the internet and people are back to beating the living the hell out of each other. You can set your watch to it.

I’ve honestly lost count of how many fight videos I’ve seen over the past week. It just never ends! People are out of control these days.

Furthermore, the Rams won Monday night! They’re onto the next round. What the hell do these fans have to be upset about?

They should be out celebrating and cracking open beers. The last thing anyone should want to do after winning a playoff game is get punched in the face.

Yet, that’s exactly what happened here!

Learn to relax, people! Learn to relax!