Report: Legendary Actor Sidney Poitier’s Cause Of Death Revealed To Be Heart Failure

Screen legend and diplomat Sidney Poitier’s cause of death has reportedly been revealed following his death on Jan. 6 at the age of 94.

The late Academy Award-winning star died at his Beverly Hills Home reportedly from cardiopulmonary failure, according to the death certificate obtained by TMZ in a piece published Tuesday.

The “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner” star also reportedly suffered from prostate cancer and Alzheimer’s dementia over the last few years. (RELATED: ‘The Office’ Star Mark York Dead At 55)

Beloved actor Sidney Poitier died from a combination of heart failure, Alzheimer’s dementia and prostate cancer … according to his death certificate. https://t.co/sUYdVzy2Ym — TMZ (@TMZ) January 18, 2022

Earlier in January, his death was originally confirmed by The Bahamian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Office, Fox News reported.

Sidney Poitier’s cause of death revealed https://t.co/qZyCH7Eot6 pic.twitter.com/L1sDBKa5hZ — New York Post (@nypost) January 18, 2022

“We admire the man not just because of his colossal achievements but also because of who he was: his strength of character, his willingness to stand up and be counted, and the way he plotted and navigated his life’s journey,” Minister of the Bahamas Philip Davis shared during a press conference after the legendary actor’s death.

“We know the world mourns with us,” the prime minister added. “Sidney’s light will continue to shine brightly at generations to come.” (RELATED: Betty White Dies At The Age Of 99).

Poitier had an incredible career in Hollywood, scoring an Academy Award for the Best Actor for his memorable role in the 1963 film “Lilies of the Field.” He was also the first black man to win this award, the outlet noted.

The late star served as the ambassador of the Bahamas to Japan from 1997 to 2007, The Independent reported.